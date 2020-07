Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great location! Single story 3-2 brick duplex in desirable Frisco--could also be used as a 2 bedroom plus study. Split bedroom setup with open kitchen and living room. Ceramic tile throughout and vinyl plank (wood look) in the master. Patio and fenced yard in the back for privacy. No garage, but plenty of offstreet parking.