9594 Revolution Way
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:56 PM

9594 Revolution Way

9594 Revolution Way · No Longer Available
Location

9594 Revolution Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location!Location!Location! This beautiful home features granite counter-tops, wood floors with a open floor-plan. A huge living room and the kitchen opens to the dinning area. Brand new Microwave, Oven, and Dishwasher. Fresh paint interior and new carpet, AC 2018, roof 2017. The back yard is enormous and backs to a greenbelt. Kings Garden is a family planned community with jogging and bike trails, a community pool. Steps to the awarded elementary school. The house is close to restaurants and North Dallas Toll Way. Must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9594 Revolution Way have any available units?
9594 Revolution Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9594 Revolution Way have?
Some of 9594 Revolution Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9594 Revolution Way currently offering any rent specials?
9594 Revolution Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9594 Revolution Way pet-friendly?
No, 9594 Revolution Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9594 Revolution Way offer parking?
Yes, 9594 Revolution Way offers parking.
Does 9594 Revolution Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9594 Revolution Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9594 Revolution Way have a pool?
Yes, 9594 Revolution Way has a pool.
Does 9594 Revolution Way have accessible units?
No, 9594 Revolution Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9594 Revolution Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9594 Revolution Way has units with dishwashers.

