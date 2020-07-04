9594 Revolution Way

Amenities

Location!Location!Location! This beautiful home features granite counter-tops, wood floors with a open floor-plan. A huge living room and the kitchen opens to the dinning area. Brand new Microwave, Oven, and Dishwasher. Fresh paint interior and new carpet, AC 2018, roof 2017. The back yard is enormous and backs to a greenbelt. Kings Garden is a family planned community with jogging and bike trails, a community pool. Steps to the awarded elementary school. The house is close to restaurants and North Dallas Toll Way. Must see it!