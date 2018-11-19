All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

9576 Ironwood Drive

9576 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9576 Ironwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home in sought after Heather Ridge Estates with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room, media & 3 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan with soaring ceilings, expanded base & crown molding, neutral paint colors, decorative lighting, iron balusters & more! Eat-in kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, island & an abundance of cabinet & counter space. The master suite is situated down with large WIC, garden tub & H+H sinks. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, J & J bath, game room & media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9576 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
9576 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9576 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 9576 Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9576 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9576 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9576 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9576 Ironwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9576 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9576 Ironwood Drive offers parking.
Does 9576 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9576 Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9576 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9576 Ironwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9576 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9576 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9576 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9576 Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

