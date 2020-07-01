9531 Mirror Fountain Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful 1.5 story across from Community Pool! Great community! Wood flooring through living room and bedrooms! Large island kitchen! Updated cabinets and Granite countertops! Family Room features a Stacked Stone Gas Log Fireplace! Master Retreat with Ultra-Large separate shower and granite counters. Fabulous floor plan with media room upstairs! Awesome covered Patio with 2 ceiling fans! Wonderful for entertaining!