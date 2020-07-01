9531 Mirror Fountain Circle

Beautiful 1.5 story across from Community Pool! Great community! Wood flooring through living room and bedrooms! Large island kitchen! Updated cabinets and Granite countertops! Family Room features a Stacked Stone Gas Log Fireplace! Master Retreat with Ultra-Large separate shower and granite counters. Fabulous floor plan with media room upstairs! Awesome covered Patio with 2 ceiling fans! Wonderful for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
