4 bedroom home located in the heart of Frisco. Close to highly rated schools, Frisco Athletic Center and Collin College. Split bedroom design is ready for move-in! Nice backyard for entertaining and play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9505 Thorncliff Drive have any available units?
9505 Thorncliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 Thorncliff Drive have?
Some of 9505 Thorncliff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 Thorncliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Thorncliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.