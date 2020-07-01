Very open floor plan and high ceilings! All new kitchen appliances Feb 2017 stainless steel and fresh paint. Close to shopping &Dallas Tollway & Sam Rayburn Tollway. Large Master with large walk-in closet. Great community and location. Roof replaced January 2016. AC 2016. Water header Nov 2016. Ready to move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9504 Presthope Drive have any available units?
9504 Presthope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 Presthope Drive have?
Some of 9504 Presthope Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Presthope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Presthope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.