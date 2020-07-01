All apartments in Frisco
9504 Presthope Drive
9504 Presthope Drive

9504 Presthope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9504 Presthope Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very open floor plan and high ceilings! All new kitchen appliances Feb 2017 stainless steel and fresh paint. Close to shopping &Dallas Tollway & Sam Rayburn Tollway. Large Master with large walk-in closet. Great community and location. Roof replaced January 2016. AC 2016. Water header Nov 2016. Ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 Presthope Drive have any available units?
9504 Presthope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 Presthope Drive have?
Some of 9504 Presthope Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Presthope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Presthope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 Presthope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9504 Presthope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9504 Presthope Drive offer parking?
No, 9504 Presthope Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9504 Presthope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9504 Presthope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 Presthope Drive have a pool?
No, 9504 Presthope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9504 Presthope Drive have accessible units?
No, 9504 Presthope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 Presthope Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 Presthope Drive has units with dishwashers.

