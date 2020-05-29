All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 943 Echols Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
943 Echols Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:48 AM

943 Echols Drive

943 Echols Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

943 Echols Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning water front facing estate home W stone elevations in .42 acre lot, 6817 Sq. Ft, 5BR, 5.1ba, 2 Dining area, 6 living areas (Game,media,flex,fml living & dining, family rm)+Study+Out door covered patio and balcony, dirty kitchen, prayer room, huge yard, 4 oversize car garages. Over $500K+ worth of structural & design center upgrades & light fixtures. This home is built for entertaining. Enter thru the Custom Made Iron & Glass Arched Double Doors w* Expansive Open Concept. Elegant Kitchen w*Prof. Series Appliances, Titanium blk granite island, Mstr Retreat down w* double shower, 2 Closets. Downstairs Study, 3 BRs upstairs W own bath & walk in closets huge game,media room & balcony. Built in aquariums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Echols Drive have any available units?
943 Echols Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Echols Drive have?
Some of 943 Echols Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Echols Drive currently offering any rent specials?
943 Echols Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Echols Drive pet-friendly?
No, 943 Echols Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 943 Echols Drive offer parking?
Yes, 943 Echols Drive offers parking.
Does 943 Echols Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Echols Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Echols Drive have a pool?
No, 943 Echols Drive does not have a pool.
Does 943 Echols Drive have accessible units?
No, 943 Echols Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Echols Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Echols Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District