943 Echols Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning water front facing estate home W stone elevations in .42 acre lot, 6817 Sq. Ft, 5BR, 5.1ba, 2 Dining area, 6 living areas (Game,media,flex,fml living & dining, family rm)+Study+Out door covered patio and balcony, dirty kitchen, prayer room, huge yard, 4 oversize car garages. Over $500K+ worth of structural & design center upgrades & light fixtures. This home is built for entertaining. Enter thru the Custom Made Iron & Glass Arched Double Doors w* Expansive Open Concept. Elegant Kitchen w*Prof. Series Appliances, Titanium blk granite island, Mstr Retreat down w* double shower, 2 Closets. Downstairs Study, 3 BRs upstairs W own bath & walk in closets huge game,media room & balcony. Built in aquariums.