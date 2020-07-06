All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1

9399 Wade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Deposit: $300
Elegant and functional, our thoughtfully detailed floor plans offer generous, top quality features. Our apartment homes are tailored for those who prefer a carefree lifestyle, but demand the privacy and distinction of an apartment home. At Wade Crossing, we offer an array of highly desirable design details. Our residents also enjoy some of the finest services and amenities available anywhere. Wade Crossing brings outstanding recreational amenities together with a central location that make life richer. Youll enjoy some of the best amenities apartment living has to offer.

Apartment Features
Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace
Den/Study*
Dishwasher
Fireplace*
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections*
Garbage Disposal
Private Balconies
Spacious Walk In Closet(s)
Spectacular Views

Community Amenities
Clubhouse
Detached Garages
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Wi-Fi in the Clubhouse

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 have any available units?
9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 have?
Some of 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 currently offering any rent specials?
9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 pet-friendly?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 offer parking?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 offers parking.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 have a pool?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 has a pool.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 have accessible units?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: C1 has units with dishwashers.

