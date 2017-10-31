Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2
9399 Wade Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Beds: 1
Baths: 1
SqFt: 769
Deposit: $100
Apartment Features:
Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace
Den/Study*
Dishwasher
Fireplace*
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections*
Garbage Disposal
Private Balconies
Spacious Walk In Closet(s)
Spectacular Views
Community Amenities:
Clubhouse
Detached Garages
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Wi-Fi in the Clubhouse
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 have any available units?
9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 have?
Some of 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd Unit: A2 has units with dishwashers.
