Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9399 Wade Blvd

9399 Wade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
internet access
Deposit: $300
Elegant and functional, our thoughtfully detailed floor plans offer generous, top quality features. Our apartment homes are tailored for those who prefer a carefree lifestyle, but demand the privacy and distinction of an apartment home. At Wade Crossing, we offer an array of highly desirable design details. Our residents also enjoy some of the finest services and amenities available anywhere. Wade Crossing brings outstanding recreational amenities together with a central location that make life richer. Youll enjoy some of the best amenities apartment living has to offer.

Apartment Features
Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace
Den/Study*
Dishwasher
Fireplace*
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections*
Garbage Disposal
Private Balconies
Spacious Walk In Closet(s)
Spectacular Views

Community Amenities
Clubhouse
Detached Garages
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Wi-Fi in the Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9399 Wade Blvd have any available units?
9399 Wade Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9399 Wade Blvd have?
Some of 9399 Wade Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9399 Wade Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9399 Wade Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9399 Wade Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd offers parking.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd has a pool.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9399 Wade Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9399 Wade Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9399 Wade Blvd has units with dishwashers.

