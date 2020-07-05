9314 Snowberry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled, Updated & Lowest Price per sf in Queens Gate - located central Frisco. 2-story 3-bdrm 2.5 ba corner lot, this home ready for immediate move-in. Wood flrs, grey cabinets w white quartz & herringbone subway tile. Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted neutral grey walls. As you enter, formal dining & formal living at the front. Add double French doors to convert one of them into office. Fireplace anchors family rm, overlooking covered patio. Large master retreat incl huge master closet. Large gamerm up w 2 secondary bdrms. Board-on-board fence. Community pool, playground & Italian picturesque park, access to McCallum Park. Pet will be on case by case basis.