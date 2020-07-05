All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9314 Snowberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9314 Snowberry Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:03 AM

9314 Snowberry Drive

9314 Snowberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9314 Snowberry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled, Updated & Lowest Price per sf in Queens Gate - located central Frisco. 2-story 3-bdrm 2.5 ba corner lot, this home ready for immediate move-in. Wood flrs, grey cabinets w white quartz & herringbone subway tile. Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted neutral grey walls. As you enter, formal dining & formal living at the front. Add double French doors to convert one of them into office. Fireplace anchors family rm, overlooking covered patio. Large master retreat incl huge master closet. Large gamerm up w 2 secondary bdrms. Board-on-board fence. Community pool, playground & Italian picturesque park, access to McCallum Park. Pet will be on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Snowberry Drive have any available units?
9314 Snowberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9314 Snowberry Drive have?
Some of 9314 Snowberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9314 Snowberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Snowberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Snowberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Snowberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Snowberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9314 Snowberry Drive offers parking.
Does 9314 Snowberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9314 Snowberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Snowberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9314 Snowberry Drive has a pool.
Does 9314 Snowberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9314 Snowberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Snowberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9314 Snowberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District