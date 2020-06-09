All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:35 AM

9260 County Down Lane

9260 County Down Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9260 County Down Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
For LEASE, available from 5-23-2019 : Gorgeous high end W. Frisco home with Open floor-plan. Close to Excellent Frisco ISD schools. Stunning interiors with upgrades galore, this home has Master Bedrooom, Study or Office, 1-Bedroom downstairs and 3-Bedrooms, Gameroom & Mediaroom upstairs. Media projector, screen & speakers included! High ceiling, Hand Scraped HW floors downstairs & wrought iron staircases. Gourmet kitchen features island, custom cabinets, energy efficient SS appliances & Gas cooktop. Home includes 3 car garage, backyard with extended patio, automatic rear gate & whole house Water softener. Great location, mins to golf, shops & entertainment. Close to Hwy 121, DNT, Hwy 380, and Corporate HQs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9260 County Down Lane have any available units?
9260 County Down Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9260 County Down Lane have?
Some of 9260 County Down Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9260 County Down Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9260 County Down Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9260 County Down Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9260 County Down Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9260 County Down Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9260 County Down Lane offers parking.
Does 9260 County Down Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9260 County Down Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9260 County Down Lane have a pool?
No, 9260 County Down Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9260 County Down Lane have accessible units?
No, 9260 County Down Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9260 County Down Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9260 County Down Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

