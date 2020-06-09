9260 County Down Lane

Amenities

For LEASE, available from 5-23-2019 : Gorgeous high end W. Frisco home with Open floor-plan. Close to Excellent Frisco ISD schools. Stunning interiors with upgrades galore, this home has Master Bedrooom, Study or Office, 1-Bedroom downstairs and 3-Bedrooms, Gameroom & Mediaroom upstairs. Media projector, screen & speakers included! High ceiling, Hand Scraped HW floors downstairs & wrought iron staircases. Gourmet kitchen features island, custom cabinets, energy efficient SS appliances & Gas cooktop. Home includes 3 car garage, backyard with extended patio, automatic rear gate & whole house Water softener. Great location, mins to golf, shops & entertainment. Close to Hwy 121, DNT, Hwy 380, and Corporate HQs