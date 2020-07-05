Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9259 Glendale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9259 Glendale
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9259 Glendale
9259 Glendale
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9259 Glendale, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Total new renovation 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, small fenced area on side with patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9259 Glendale have any available units?
9259 Glendale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9259 Glendale have?
Some of 9259 Glendale's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9259 Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
9259 Glendale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9259 Glendale pet-friendly?
No, 9259 Glendale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9259 Glendale offer parking?
No, 9259 Glendale does not offer parking.
Does 9259 Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9259 Glendale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9259 Glendale have a pool?
No, 9259 Glendale does not have a pool.
Does 9259 Glendale have accessible units?
No, 9259 Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does 9259 Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9259 Glendale has units with dishwashers.
