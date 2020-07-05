Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9147 Prestwick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9147 Prestwick Drive
9147 Prestwick Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9147 Prestwick Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9147 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
9147 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9147 Prestwick Drive have?
Some of 9147 Prestwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9147 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9147 Prestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9147 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9147 Prestwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9147 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9147 Prestwick Drive offers parking.
Does 9147 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9147 Prestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9147 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
No, 9147 Prestwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9147 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 9147 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9147 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9147 Prestwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
