9140 Blue Grass Trail
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:28 AM
1 of 2
9140 Blue Grass Trail
9140 Blue Grass Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
9140 Blue Grass Trail, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail have any available units?
9140 Blue Grass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 9140 Blue Grass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9140 Blue Grass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 Blue Grass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9140 Blue Grass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail offer parking?
No, 9140 Blue Grass Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9140 Blue Grass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail have a pool?
No, 9140 Blue Grass Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail have accessible units?
No, 9140 Blue Grass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9140 Blue Grass Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9140 Blue Grass Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9140 Blue Grass Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
