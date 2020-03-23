All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:12 PM

9139 Grand Canal Drive

9139 Grand Canal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9139 Grand Canal Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful well maintained home in the Kings Garden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9139 Grand Canal Drive have any available units?
9139 Grand Canal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9139 Grand Canal Drive have?
Some of 9139 Grand Canal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9139 Grand Canal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9139 Grand Canal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9139 Grand Canal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9139 Grand Canal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9139 Grand Canal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9139 Grand Canal Drive offers parking.
Does 9139 Grand Canal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9139 Grand Canal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9139 Grand Canal Drive have a pool?
No, 9139 Grand Canal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9139 Grand Canal Drive have accessible units?
No, 9139 Grand Canal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9139 Grand Canal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9139 Grand Canal Drive has units with dishwashers.

