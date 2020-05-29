All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9 Dominion Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9 Dominion Circle
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:32 AM

9 Dominion Circle

9 Dominion Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 Dominion Circle, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom located in Frisco, TX! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Spend those warm summer days relaxing in the sparkling pool! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Dominion Circle have any available units?
9 Dominion Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 9 Dominion Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9 Dominion Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Dominion Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Dominion Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9 Dominion Circle offer parking?
No, 9 Dominion Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9 Dominion Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Dominion Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Dominion Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9 Dominion Circle has a pool.
Does 9 Dominion Circle have accessible units?
No, 9 Dominion Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Dominion Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Dominion Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Dominion Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Dominion Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District