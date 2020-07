Amenities

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the heart of Frisco. Open & spacious floor plan with high ceilings, laminate floors, new appliances, new refrigerator, new granite counters, some new fixtures, new fence , new solar screens, good size backyard and much more. Easy access to Preston Road & North Dallas Tollway. Minutes from downtown Frisco, Stonebriar Mall, fine dining and lot of shopping.