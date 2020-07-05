Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split with one bed & bath in back and one bedroom and bath in front. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood in living area. Fireplace in living room. Small fenced in area on side with open patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8920 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
8920 Marilyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8920 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 8920 Marilyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Marilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.