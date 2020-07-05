All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8920 Marilyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8920 Marilyn Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:26 PM

8920 Marilyn Drive

8920 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8920 Marilyn Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split with one bed & bath in back and one bedroom and bath in front. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood in living area. Fireplace in living room. Small fenced in area on side with open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8920 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
8920 Marilyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8920 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 8920 Marilyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8920 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8920 Marilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8920 Marilyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8920 Marilyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8920 Marilyn Drive offer parking?
No, 8920 Marilyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8920 Marilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8920 Marilyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8920 Marilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 8920 Marilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8920 Marilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8920 Marilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8920 Marilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8920 Marilyn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District