Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8872 Marilyn Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8872 Marilyn Drive
8872 Marilyn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8872 Marilyn Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with study off living could be used as 3rd bedroom, Open living area with fireplace. 2 parking spaces off street in front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8872 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
8872 Marilyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8872 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 8872 Marilyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8872 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8872 Marilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8872 Marilyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8872 Marilyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8872 Marilyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8872 Marilyn Drive offers parking.
Does 8872 Marilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8872 Marilyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8872 Marilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 8872 Marilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8872 Marilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8872 Marilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8872 Marilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8872 Marilyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
