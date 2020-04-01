Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8865 MARILYN Drive.
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8865 MARILYN Drive
8865 MARILYN Drive
8865 Marilyn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8865 Marilyn Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a quit neighborhood. Fabulous stone fireplace with built ins in living. tile backslash, wood floors. Huge backyard. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have any available units?
8865 MARILYN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8865 MARILYN Drive have?
Some of 8865 MARILYN Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8865 MARILYN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8865 MARILYN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 MARILYN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8865 MARILYN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8865 MARILYN Drive offers parking.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 MARILYN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have a pool?
No, 8865 MARILYN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8865 MARILYN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8865 MARILYN Drive has units with dishwashers.
