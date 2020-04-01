All apartments in Frisco
8865 MARILYN Drive

8865 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8865 Marilyn Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Beautiful home in a quit neighborhood. Fabulous stone fireplace with built ins in living. tile backslash, wood floors. Huge backyard. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have any available units?
8865 MARILYN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8865 MARILYN Drive have?
Some of 8865 MARILYN Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8865 MARILYN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8865 MARILYN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 MARILYN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8865 MARILYN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8865 MARILYN Drive offers parking.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 MARILYN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have a pool?
No, 8865 MARILYN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8865 MARILYN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 MARILYN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8865 MARILYN Drive has units with dishwashers.

