8863 Camfield Way

Charming three bedroom, two bath brick duplex in desirable Frisco! Classy wood-look laminate in living room. This home features ceiling fans, built-in cabinets, brick fireplace, and split bedrooms. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
