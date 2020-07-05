All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:50 AM

8863 Camfield Way

8863 Camfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

8863 Camfield Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming three bedroom, two bath brick duplex in desirable Frisco! Classy wood-look laminate in living room. This home features ceiling fans, built-in cabinets, brick fireplace, and split bedrooms. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8863 Camfield Way have any available units?
8863 Camfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8863 Camfield Way have?
Some of 8863 Camfield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8863 Camfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
8863 Camfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8863 Camfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 8863 Camfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8863 Camfield Way offer parking?
No, 8863 Camfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 8863 Camfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8863 Camfield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8863 Camfield Way have a pool?
No, 8863 Camfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 8863 Camfield Way have accessible units?
No, 8863 Camfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8863 Camfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8863 Camfield Way has units with dishwashers.

