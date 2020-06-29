All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8859 Thompson Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8859 Thompson Circle
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:38 AM

8859 Thompson Circle

8859 Thompson Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8859 Thompson Circle, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location on cul-de-sac. 3rd bdrm can be study. Gas Fireplace, Fenced yard, outdoor deck, Ceiling fans. Some new flooring, recently painted inside.
Application fee 50, documents attached to this listing.
PLEASE Verify all Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8859 Thompson Circle have any available units?
8859 Thompson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8859 Thompson Circle have?
Some of 8859 Thompson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8859 Thompson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8859 Thompson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8859 Thompson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8859 Thompson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8859 Thompson Circle offer parking?
No, 8859 Thompson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8859 Thompson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8859 Thompson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8859 Thompson Circle have a pool?
No, 8859 Thompson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8859 Thompson Circle have accessible units?
No, 8859 Thompson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8859 Thompson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8859 Thompson Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District