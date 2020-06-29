Great location on cul-de-sac. 3rd bdrm can be study. Gas Fireplace, Fenced yard, outdoor deck, Ceiling fans. Some new flooring, recently painted inside. Application fee 50, documents attached to this listing. PLEASE Verify all Information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8859 Thompson Circle have any available units?
8859 Thompson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8859 Thompson Circle have?
Some of 8859 Thompson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8859 Thompson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8859 Thompson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.