Last updated October 6 2019 at 2:37 AM

8849 Marilyn Drive

8849 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8849 Marilyn Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great use of space in this open floorplan right in the heart of Frisco! Impressive Remodeled Home with Modern Floor Tile throughout. Light and Bright. Updated kitchen features solid surface countertops and tons of storage. Huge master suite with master bathroom with beautiful vanity with lots of storage, tub shower area with accent tile, and large master closet. Fantastic decorative frameless shower in hall bath. Large private backyard, heavily treed. Deck for outdoor living with plenty of shade all in sought-after Frisco ISD! Perfect location near schools, shopping and just minutes from 121 and DNT! NOTICE THAT LANDLORD IS NOT ASKING FOR A DEPOSIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8849 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
8849 Marilyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8849 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 8849 Marilyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8849 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8849 Marilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8849 Marilyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8849 Marilyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8849 Marilyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8849 Marilyn Drive offers parking.
Does 8849 Marilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8849 Marilyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8849 Marilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 8849 Marilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8849 Marilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8849 Marilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8849 Marilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8849 Marilyn Drive has units with dishwashers.

