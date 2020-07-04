8849 Marilyn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great use of space in this open floorplan right in the heart of Frisco! Impressive Remodeled Home with Modern Floor Tile throughout. Light and Bright. Updated kitchen features solid surface countertops and tons of storage. Huge master suite with master bathroom with beautiful vanity with lots of storage, tub shower area with accent tile, and large master closet. Fantastic decorative frameless shower in hall bath. Large private backyard, heavily treed. Deck for outdoor living with plenty of shade all in sought-after Frisco ISD! Perfect location near schools, shopping and just minutes from 121 and DNT! NOTICE THAT LANDLORD IS NOT ASKING FOR A DEPOSIT