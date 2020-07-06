Rent Calculator
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8779 Holly Street
8779 Holly Street
·
No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
8779 Holly Street, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in the HEART OF FRISCO. Zoned for Frisco school district and Bright Academy! Large fenced in yard. Freshly painted and granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8779 Holly Street have any available units?
8779 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 8779 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8779 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8779 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8779 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8779 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 8779 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 8779 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8779 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8779 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8779 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8779 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8779 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8779 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8779 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8779 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8779 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
