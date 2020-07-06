8767 Carroll Circle

Great two bedroom value! Spacious living, dining combination with private patio. Two large bedrooms and full bath. Full size washer and dryer connections. Storage closet. This unit features laminate flooring in living area.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
