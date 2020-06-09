8715 Dancliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful 4-3.5-2 Pulte home, pretty gourmet island kitchen, Silestone c-tops, custom backsplash, SS appliances, 42 inch Cherrywood cabinets, gas cook top, 16 inch ceramic tile, spacious master suite, custom shower, large garden tub, huge walk in closet, sitting area, great living room, cozy gas starter fireplace, soaring ceilings, fantastic upstairs game room & separate living room, nice study with glass french doors, elegant formal dining room, recessed lighting, very spacious with over 3,600 square feet of living space, available for immediate move-in.