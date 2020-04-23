All apartments in Frisco
8688 Holly Street

8688 Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

8688 Holly St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8688 Holly Street have any available units?
8688 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 8688 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8688 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8688 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8688 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8688 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 8688 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 8688 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8688 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8688 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8688 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8688 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8688 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8688 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8688 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8688 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8688 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.

