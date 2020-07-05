Rent Calculator
Frisco, TX
8634 California Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:53 AM
8634 California Drive
8634 California Drive
Report This Listing
Location
8634 California Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated 2-1 duplex in Frisco. Full paint throughout and new carpets in the bedrooms as of October 2018. This home features vaulted ceilings, mini blinds and a wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8634 California Drive have any available units?
8634 California Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8634 California Drive have?
Some of 8634 California Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8634 California Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8634 California Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 California Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8634 California Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8634 California Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8634 California Drive offers parking.
Does 8634 California Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 California Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 California Drive have a pool?
No, 8634 California Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8634 California Drive have accessible units?
No, 8634 California Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 California Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8634 California Drive has units with dishwashers.
