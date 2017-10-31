Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:01 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8625 Hickory St
8625 Hickory Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8625 Hickory Street, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Details:
St. Andrews 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home
Special Rent:
Reduced rates starting at only $1545
Availability:
Additional Specials:
$750 off your 1st full month!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8625 Hickory St have any available units?
8625 Hickory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 8625 Hickory St currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Hickory St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Hickory St pet-friendly?
No, 8625 Hickory St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8625 Hickory St offer parking?
No, 8625 Hickory St does not offer parking.
Does 8625 Hickory St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Hickory St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Hickory St have a pool?
No, 8625 Hickory St does not have a pool.
Does 8625 Hickory St have accessible units?
No, 8625 Hickory St does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Hickory St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8625 Hickory St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8625 Hickory St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8625 Hickory St does not have units with air conditioning.
