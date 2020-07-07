Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8618 Holly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8618 Holly Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8618 Holly Street
8618 Holly St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8618 Holly St, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A half duplex 2 bed, 2 bath located near downtown Frisco, easy access to Dallas toll way and Preston. Walking distance to neighborhood park. This listing is for half duplex #8618.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8618 Holly Street have any available units?
8618 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8618 Holly Street have?
Some of 8618 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8618 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8618 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8618 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8618 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 8618 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 8618 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8618 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8618 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8618 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8618 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8618 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District