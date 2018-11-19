All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8603 Holly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8603 Holly Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:46 PM

8603 Holly Street

8603 Holly St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8603 Holly St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bed, 2 full bathroom duplex with separate sleeping areas and lots of storage. Neutral colors throughout, enclosed backyard and parking at the rear. *No pets* *The information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Holly Street have any available units?
8603 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 8603 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8603 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8603 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 8603 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8603 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8603 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8603 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8603 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8603 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District