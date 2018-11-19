8603 Holly Street

Great 2 bed, 2 full bathroom duplex with separate sleeping areas and lots of storage. Neutral colors throughout, enclosed backyard and parking at the rear. *No pets* *The information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
