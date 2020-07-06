Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8602 Timber Crest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8602 Timber Crest Court
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8602 Timber Crest Court
8602 Timber Crest Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8602 Timber Crest Court, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Lovely single story home on a cul-de-sac street in Frisco ISD, easy access to highways, shopping, and restaurants. Big kitchen with lots of storage that overlooks the family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court have any available units?
8602 Timber Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 8602 Timber Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
8602 Timber Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 Timber Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 8602 Timber Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court offer parking?
No, 8602 Timber Crest Court does not offer parking.
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 Timber Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court have a pool?
No, 8602 Timber Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 8602 Timber Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 Timber Crest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8602 Timber Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8602 Timber Crest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District