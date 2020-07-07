Rent Calculator
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:34 PM
8588 Holly Street
8588 Holly St
Location
8588 Holly St, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-story half duplex in highly-desired Frisco! Split bedrooms, open kitchen, large fenced back yard, covered front porch. Refrigerator included. Great schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8588 Holly Street have any available units?
8588 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8588 Holly Street have?
Some of 8588 Holly Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 8588 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8588 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8588 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8588 Holly Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8588 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 8588 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 8588 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8588 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8588 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8588 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8588 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8588 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8588 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8588 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
