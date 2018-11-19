8511 Hidden Spring Drive

Amenities
Location! Location! Minutes from Dallas North Tollway & $5 billion mile.Near Wonderful Frisco Schools. Cute chic beautiful home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths,Granite kitchen counters, plank engineered hardwood flooring over sized baseboards, designer color palette and trendy upgraded lighting thru-out. Wine rack, breakfast nook, formal dining, very open, light & bright floor plan.Whirlpool appliances, refrigerator included.very close to major shopping, dining options around Stonebriar district mall & Preston- Rolater area.