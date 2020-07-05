8504 Caribou Drive

New Construction - never lived in home in wonderful Frisco. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Gorgeous, energy efficient home in convenient location. Close to many top employers and shopping choices.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
