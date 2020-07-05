All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:30 AM

8504 Caribou Drive

8504 Caribou Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8504 Caribou Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
New Construction - never lived in home in wonderful Frisco. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Gorgeous, energy efficient home in convenient location. Close to many top employers and shopping choices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Caribou Drive have any available units?
8504 Caribou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8504 Caribou Drive have?
Some of 8504 Caribou Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Caribou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Caribou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Caribou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8504 Caribou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8504 Caribou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8504 Caribou Drive offers parking.
Does 8504 Caribou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Caribou Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Caribou Drive have a pool?
No, 8504 Caribou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Caribou Drive have accessible units?
No, 8504 Caribou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Caribou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8504 Caribou Drive has units with dishwashers.

