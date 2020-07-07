All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8483 Davis Drive

8483 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8483 Davis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS 1 STORY ON A CORNER LOT! Superb Kitchen with Stainless appliances & fridge, Granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash & floors, recessed lighting & walk-in pantry! Master with Double Vanity, Separate Tub & Shower. Other features include: updated decorative lighting fixtures & hardware throughout, Entire home repainted Feb 2016 & backs to a scenic greenbelt! New Updates to include all Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinets to White & New Sinks and Counters in the Bathrooms. Light, Bright & Neutral!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8483 Davis Drive have any available units?
8483 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8483 Davis Drive have?
Some of 8483 Davis Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8483 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8483 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8483 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8483 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8483 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8483 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 8483 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8483 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8483 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 8483 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8483 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 8483 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8483 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8483 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

