8449 Tripoli Trail
8449 Tripoli Trail

8449 Tripoli Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8449 Tripoli Trl, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Brand-new Cambridge Home built in 2019! High ceilings, large windows, wood floors and spacious rooms! Kitchen features quartz countertops, a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Open-concept living and dining areas make entertaining a dream! Gorgeous fireplace for the cozy weather. Downstairs master suite offers dual sinks, quartz countertops, large shower and a large walk-in closet. Great sized utility room. Oversized upstairs living or game room. Neighborhood amenities include greenbelt, jogging path, park & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 Tripoli Trail have any available units?
8449 Tripoli Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8449 Tripoli Trail have?
Some of 8449 Tripoli Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 Tripoli Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8449 Tripoli Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 Tripoli Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8449 Tripoli Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8449 Tripoli Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8449 Tripoli Trail offers parking.
Does 8449 Tripoli Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8449 Tripoli Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 Tripoli Trail have a pool?
No, 8449 Tripoli Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8449 Tripoli Trail have accessible units?
No, 8449 Tripoli Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 Tripoli Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8449 Tripoli Trail has units with dishwashers.

