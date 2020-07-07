8449 Tripoli Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Brand-new Cambridge Home built in 2019! High ceilings, large windows, wood floors and spacious rooms! Kitchen features quartz countertops, a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Open-concept living and dining areas make entertaining a dream! Gorgeous fireplace for the cozy weather. Downstairs master suite offers dual sinks, quartz countertops, large shower and a large walk-in closet. Great sized utility room. Oversized upstairs living or game room. Neighborhood amenities include greenbelt, jogging path, park & more!