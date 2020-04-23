All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8410 Santa Clara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8410 Santa Clara Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:38 PM

8410 Santa Clara Drive

8410 Santa Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8410 Santa Clara Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home with large kitchen which features a granite counter top and tiles. Living room features tile flooring and fireplace. Backyard has a patio and huge storage room. Walking distance to the Frisco Commons park. Master bedroom overlook the amazing sunset on the park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Santa Clara Drive have any available units?
8410 Santa Clara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Santa Clara Drive have?
Some of 8410 Santa Clara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Santa Clara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Santa Clara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Santa Clara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Santa Clara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8410 Santa Clara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Santa Clara Drive offers parking.
Does 8410 Santa Clara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Santa Clara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Santa Clara Drive have a pool?
No, 8410 Santa Clara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Santa Clara Drive have accessible units?
No, 8410 Santa Clara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Santa Clara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 Santa Clara Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District