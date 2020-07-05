All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

8408 Brown Stone Ln

8408 Brownstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Brownstone Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec755b065 ---- ***Ready Immediately*** Fantastic 1 story located in sought after Preston Highlands with gleaming hardwoods, plantation shutters with 3bed rooms & French doors to a Study! Upgraded with granite counters, 18 ceramic tile entry light fixtures, fresh paint & frieze carpeting. Master bath features updated marble counters, satin nickel faucets & gorgeous his & her sinks! Epoxy coated garage flooring. Spacious yard w covered porch & privacy fence. Community Pool, Park & Play. Short walking distance to beautiful Warren Sports Complex Park with many soccer & baseball fields, beach volleyball, tennis courts, lake, trails & picnic areas. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway, shopping areas and restaurants. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the unit. Attached 2 Car Garage Central Air Disposal Forced Air Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 Brown Stone Ln have any available units?
8408 Brown Stone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 Brown Stone Ln have?
Some of 8408 Brown Stone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 Brown Stone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8408 Brown Stone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 Brown Stone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8408 Brown Stone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8408 Brown Stone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8408 Brown Stone Ln offers parking.
Does 8408 Brown Stone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8408 Brown Stone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 Brown Stone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8408 Brown Stone Ln has a pool.
Does 8408 Brown Stone Ln have accessible units?
No, 8408 Brown Stone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 Brown Stone Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 Brown Stone Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

