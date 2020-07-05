8408 Brown Stone Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec755b065 ---- ***Ready Immediately*** Fantastic 1 story located in sought after Preston Highlands with gleaming hardwoods, plantation shutters with 3bed rooms & French doors to a Study! Upgraded with granite counters, 18 ceramic tile entry light fixtures, fresh paint & frieze carpeting. Master bath features updated marble counters, satin nickel faucets & gorgeous his & her sinks! Epoxy coated garage flooring. Spacious yard w covered porch & privacy fence. Community Pool, Park & Play. Short walking distance to beautiful Warren Sports Complex Park with many soccer & baseball fields, beach volleyball, tennis courts, lake, trails & picnic areas. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway, shopping areas and restaurants. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the unit. Attached 2 Car Garage Central Air Disposal Forced Air Pool Washer/Dryer In Unit