8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Frisco unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($75/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens







Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18645013



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group