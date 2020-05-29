All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:01 AM

8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034

8400 Stonebrook Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8400 Stonebrook Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Frisco unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($75/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens

 

Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18645013

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 have any available units?
8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 have?
Some of 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 pet-friendly?
No, 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 offer parking?
Yes, 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 offers parking.
Does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 have a pool?
Yes, 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 has a pool.
Does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 have accessible units?
Yes, 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 has accessible units.
Does 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 Stonebrook Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 does not have units with dishwashers.

