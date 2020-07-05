8362 Needlegrass Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Lovely brand new 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 1 office, 3 full baths, 1 dining, 2293 square feet.

Home features walk-in kitchen pantry, cathedral ceiling in the master, 2 master closets, master bath walk-in shower and tube. Nailed down wood floors and 2” wood blinds throughout. Community club and pool provides following ficilities: Water oasis with 2 resort pools; Splash pad and grills; Orchard House amenity center with café, fitness center, meeting space and outdoor dining; 5 nature-inspired parks including a dog park; Concert pavilion; Catch and release finishing lake with pier; Mature trees and walking trail throughout the 735-acre master-planned community. Two year lease preferred.