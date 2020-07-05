All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

8362 Needlegrass Road

8362 Needlegrass Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8362 Needlegrass Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Lovely brand new 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 1 office, 3 full baths, 1 dining, 2293 square feet.
Home features walk-in kitchen pantry, cathedral ceiling in the master, 2 master closets, master bath walk-in shower and tube. Nailed down wood floors and 2” wood blinds throughout. Community club and pool provides following ficilities: Water oasis with 2 resort pools; Splash pad and grills; Orchard House amenity center with café, fitness center, meeting space and outdoor dining; 5 nature-inspired parks including a dog park; Concert pavilion; Catch and release finishing lake with pier; Mature trees and walking trail throughout the 735-acre master-planned community. Two year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8362 Needlegrass Road have any available units?
8362 Needlegrass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8362 Needlegrass Road have?
Some of 8362 Needlegrass Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8362 Needlegrass Road currently offering any rent specials?
8362 Needlegrass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8362 Needlegrass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8362 Needlegrass Road is pet friendly.
Does 8362 Needlegrass Road offer parking?
Yes, 8362 Needlegrass Road offers parking.
Does 8362 Needlegrass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8362 Needlegrass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8362 Needlegrass Road have a pool?
Yes, 8362 Needlegrass Road has a pool.
Does 8362 Needlegrass Road have accessible units?
No, 8362 Needlegrass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8362 Needlegrass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8362 Needlegrass Road has units with dishwashers.

