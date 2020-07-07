All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 19 2019

8321 Willow Creek Drive

8321 Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Willow Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available September 14! Modern Midcentury with ATX vibes, painted brick, mature trees, open feel & large windows. Hand-scraped plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen & all bedrooms. Designer kitchen with 2 toned cabinets, brushed gold hardware & faucet w white quartz countertops. Frameless master walk-in shower, separate eat-in kitchen & dining room. Designer inspired touches throughout, oversized baseboards, chic modern lighting, trendy patterned tiles, new landscaping & sod, exterior lighting. Bright natural light makes this house feel like home. Quiet street conveniently located btwn Tollway & Preston, walking distance to school, park & trails, & downtown! Bi-weekly mowing, washer, dryer, fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
8321 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 8321 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8321 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Willow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8321 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8321 Willow Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8321 Willow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8321 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Willow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

