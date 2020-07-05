Spacious living in this recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with attached garage in back. Hard surfaces in living area, eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. large concrete patio-drive in back small fenced area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8304 Hillside Drive have any available units?
8304 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 8304 Hillside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.