8301 Edgewater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Organic Modern stunner located in the heart of Frisco! Gray painted brick, mature trees, open feel & large windows. Hand-scraped plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen & all bedrooms. Designer kitchen w 2 toned cabinets, trendy leather pulls, industrial faucet quartz countertops. Separate eat-in kitchen & dining room. Designer inspired touches throughout, oversized baseboards, chic modern lighting, new landscaping, & exterior lighting. Bright natural light makes this house feel like home. Quiet street located btwn Tollway & Preston, walking distance to school, park & trails, & downtown! Zoned for Bright Academy. Bi-weekly mowing, washer, dryer, fridge incld. Dogs ok w fee. Interior photos coming December 20.