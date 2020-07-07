8261 Hyde Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great Location! 4 bedrooms, or one can serve as a study. Roomy kitchen with loads of cabinets & breakfast bar and breakfast room. Beautiful manufactured hardwoods in give a very upscale and luxurious look, baths have new 'wood look' tile. Vaulted ceilings, gas starting fireplace, nice natural light across back of home, with patio and fence. Master bedroom is large with garden tub, big closet. Formal dining room or play space at front of home. Close to shopping, highways, and Frisco Fun Application fee $45 in money order or cash.