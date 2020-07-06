8254 Haltered Horse Lane

Amenities

Contemporary Beauty! WOW! Pride of ownership shows throughout this Standard Pacific Home located in Phillips Creek Ranch. Light Bright Open Floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen featuring Quartz Ctops, Center Island, Gas Cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances, double convection oven, & storage galore. Game Room, Media Room, Office, Secluded Luxury Master suite separate shower, granite ctops, walk-in closets. Guest Room downstairs with private bath. Backyard Oasis perfect for entertaining guests complete with 42 in. built-in Twin Eagle grill, covered patio, heating element, misters, and water feature. Community Features: Pool, Club House, Greenbelt, Front Yard Maintenance, & much more.