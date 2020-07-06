All apartments in Frisco
8254 Haltered Horse Lane

Location

8254 Haltered Horse Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Contemporary Beauty! WOW! Pride of ownership shows throughout this Standard Pacific Home located in Phillips Creek Ranch. Light Bright Open Floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen featuring Quartz Ctops, Center Island, Gas Cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances, double convection oven, & storage galore. Game Room, Media Room, Office, Secluded Luxury Master suite separate shower, granite ctops, walk-in closets. Guest Room downstairs with private bath. Backyard Oasis perfect for entertaining guests complete with 42 in. built-in Twin Eagle grill, covered patio, heating element, misters, and water feature. Community Features: Pool, Club House, Greenbelt, Front Yard Maintenance, & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane have any available units?
8254 Haltered Horse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane have?
Some of 8254 Haltered Horse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8254 Haltered Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8254 Haltered Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8254 Haltered Horse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8254 Haltered Horse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8254 Haltered Horse Lane offers parking.
Does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8254 Haltered Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8254 Haltered Horse Lane has a pool.
Does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 8254 Haltered Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8254 Haltered Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8254 Haltered Horse Lane has units with dishwashers.

