All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8250 Cripple Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8250 Cripple Creek
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:35 PM

8250 Cripple Creek

8250 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8250 Cripple Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single story Family home in Central Frisco, close to Dallas N. Tollway. Drive up to tree covered front yard! Great floor plan with formal Living and Dining, perfect for entertaining. Lots of light in this home! Den has a wood burning fireplace with mantle windows viewing deck and yard. Large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, double sinks. Large backyard with deck for grilling and lounging. Plenty of grass for play. Recently replaced 8ft. fence. Walk to Elementary School. Close to the new Frisco Star, restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8250 Cripple Creek have any available units?
8250 Cripple Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8250 Cripple Creek have?
Some of 8250 Cripple Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8250 Cripple Creek currently offering any rent specials?
8250 Cripple Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 Cripple Creek pet-friendly?
No, 8250 Cripple Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8250 Cripple Creek offer parking?
Yes, 8250 Cripple Creek offers parking.
Does 8250 Cripple Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8250 Cripple Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 Cripple Creek have a pool?
No, 8250 Cripple Creek does not have a pool.
Does 8250 Cripple Creek have accessible units?
No, 8250 Cripple Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 Cripple Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 8250 Cripple Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District