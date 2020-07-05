8250 Cripple Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Single story Family home in Central Frisco, close to Dallas N. Tollway. Drive up to tree covered front yard! Great floor plan with formal Living and Dining, perfect for entertaining. Lots of light in this home! Den has a wood burning fireplace with mantle windows viewing deck and yard. Large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, double sinks. Large backyard with deck for grilling and lounging. Plenty of grass for play. Recently replaced 8ft. fence. Walk to Elementary School. Close to the new Frisco Star, restaurants and shopping!