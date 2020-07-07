Rent Calculator
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:43 AM
8220 Short Street
Location
8220 Short Street, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8220 Short Street have any available units?
8220 Short Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8220 Short Street have?
Some of 8220 Short Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8220 Short Street currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Short Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Short Street pet-friendly?
No, 8220 Short Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8220 Short Street offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Short Street offers parking.
Does 8220 Short Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Short Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Short Street have a pool?
No, 8220 Short Street does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Short Street have accessible units?
No, 8220 Short Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Short Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Short Street has units with dishwashers.
