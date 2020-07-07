All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8220 Short Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8220 Short Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:43 AM

8220 Short Street

8220 Short Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8220 Short Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 Short Street have any available units?
8220 Short Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 Short Street have?
Some of 8220 Short Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 Short Street currently offering any rent specials?
8220 Short Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 Short Street pet-friendly?
No, 8220 Short Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8220 Short Street offer parking?
Yes, 8220 Short Street offers parking.
Does 8220 Short Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 Short Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 Short Street have a pool?
No, 8220 Short Street does not have a pool.
Does 8220 Short Street have accessible units?
No, 8220 Short Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 Short Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8220 Short Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District