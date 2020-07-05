Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8205 Yacht Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8205 Yacht Street
8205 Yacht Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8205 Yacht Street, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8205 Yacht Street have any available units?
8205 Yacht Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8205 Yacht Street have?
Some of 8205 Yacht Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8205 Yacht Street currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Yacht Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Yacht Street pet-friendly?
No, 8205 Yacht Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8205 Yacht Street offer parking?
Yes, 8205 Yacht Street offers parking.
Does 8205 Yacht Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Yacht Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Yacht Street have a pool?
No, 8205 Yacht Street does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Yacht Street have accessible units?
No, 8205 Yacht Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Yacht Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 Yacht Street has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
